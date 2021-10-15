I am expecting a job off for what is basically a delivery driver position. I would be using my own vehicle. There had been talk about getting reimbursed for mileage but now it's going to be a flat rate.

I do not currently own a car. Where I live has very good public transport. I'm wondering, how what calculations are involved in knowing how much I would make after the expense of the car?

Obviously having a car would help in other areas of my life, including other jobs. Where I live it's very common people to have a "side hustle" (such as a Skip the dishes delivery, Uber driver etc). I already have gig connections that would result in more work with me having a car. Right now I am looking for more work.