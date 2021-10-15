I have been reading about the dynamics of sovereign CDSs in late summer 2011. Two brief notes published on the Financial Times at the time have caught my attention: In this one the FT points out that the Italian CDS curve is close to inverting (the 5Y spread being higher than the 7Y spread), but has not inverted yet, as the conventional way of spotting a curve inversion is when the 1Y spread is higher than the 5Y spread. A couple of days before, this other article by the same author (Izabella Kaminska) shows that there had been a CDS curve inversion for US Treasuries late in July 2011. Kaminska then points out that this move of the US CDS curve is way more surprising than the move of the Italian CDS curve. She also observes that the US CDS curve might have inverted because of hedging moves from investors who were exposed to Italian CDSs.

This latter remark is quite obscure to me. There are a couple of things I would like to understand better:

did the US CDS curve invert before the Italian CDS curve because of some hedging strategy?

If so, how does this strategy work? The article mentions something about a possible exposure to FX risk, but does not explain.

If not, why did the US curve invert before the CDS curves of other developed but struggling (at the time) EU economies?

The Italian CDS curve inverted later, in November 2011, and this article explains the view that if a credit curve looks too steep^* (i.e. 1Y spread much lower than 5Y spread), then a trader could think about buying the 1Y and selling the 5Y CDS, making sure to keep a net duration equal to zero for the whole trade. It does not explain how one would think about taking a position in CDSs having different reference entities. Another useful article I found is this one, but this latter article discusses trading strategies based on a CDS index, which are also trades based on a single curve, even if the curve refers to an aggregate of many constituents.

More broadly, I would be happy to be pointed to good references to understand the CDS markets in general and in the context of the 2011 sovereign crises.

*: "too steep" meaning that the market is not considering seriously enough the possibility of default of the reference entity.