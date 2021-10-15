Here's the breakdown. A couple months ago, I had resigned from my job at a grocery store due to the feelings of overworking and the desire for something new. I've been trying to get set up to make money online via affiliate marketing on clickbank but so far, no luck. After watching videos on clickbank, I've come to a conclusion that it's best to invest in paid traffic for fastest results. However, I've run into a financial situation unexpectedly to where I can't afford to pay for it. I've recently been looking into loans but then something else caught my eye: grants. Money that I'll never have to pay back. I've been searching high and low for grants. I've looked on YouTube for videos on what to look for and what sites to go to, not enough information. I've Googled and Bing searched them. All I found was more bullcrap after bullcrap. A grant I'm looking for is a grant of at least $3,000-$5,000. What am I doing wrong?

Thanks for the help!