I know a company which provides a CSOP scheme. I have been reading about what this is and I have found the following definition:

The CSOP is a tax qualified discretionary option plan under which a company may grant options to any employee or full-time director to acquire shares at an exercise price which must be not less than the market value of the shares on the grant date.

Source: Bird & Bird

My question comes from that at an exercise price which must be not less than the market value of the shares on the grant date.

The mentioned company hasn't gone public yet, how is its market value calculated? In other words, if an employee wants to exercise his options, how much does he need to pay?

Bonus question: from what I have read, the only benefit of CSOP compare to buying those shares directly from the market is the tax relief it provides, is this correct?