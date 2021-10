Asking very generally here because specifics obviously could change the action of an ETF and it’s underlying on a case by case basis. But generally, how does the creation of an ETF based on futures of a commodity differ from that of an ETF based on the actual possession of the underlying? In terms of “paper” [asset] dilution of the real supply, price action of the ETF and the underlying, usage of the ETF by hedge funds on arbitration plays, etc…