In my country now we facing big problem of lack of US dollers. As a country we print many local currency money and circulate them across country for local services such as paying salaries, Aids. but we can't use them to buy foreign services or goods.

My problem is, are countries like US not having that king of problem? because many world services can buy for US Dollers and US can print as much as they want and pay for buy those services.

is it possible or not. if not why?