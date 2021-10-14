The key difference is that US dollars are considered the world reserve currency at the moment. (That distinction has changed over history, typically every few hundred years.)
As such, they are effectively a standard where all other countries measure themselves against, it's widely used and accepted around the world, and different foreign countries hold reserves in USD to help stabilize their own currency.
On the other hand, a smaller national currency would only be accepted locally. It's value would be limited to the value of that nation's economy, and the only way to buy foreign goods would be to swap that money for the currency of the other country. To do that, you basically have to find someone who has that foreign currency and wants your national currency. Their willingness to do that trade is ultimately based on what they can buy in your country.
With USD as the reserve currency, there are many more people people around the world willing (and even preferring) to accept USD on top of just Americans, which helps stabilize the value even given unprecedented levels of new money being created.