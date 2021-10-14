Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 23 hours ago. Improve this question

In my country now we facing big problem of lack of US dollars. As a country we print many local currency money and circulate them across country for local services such as paying salaries, Aids. but we can't use them to buy foreign services or goods.

My problem is, are countries like US not having that kind of problem? because many world services can buy for US Dollars and US can print as much as they want and pay for buy those services.

is it possible or not. if not why?