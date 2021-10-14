I live in the US and use a service to calculate my cryptocurrency capital gains taxes. I have previously always left it on the default FIFO calculation. But this time I was curious and made it recalculate with LIFO (just to see) and it showed me a lower amount of taxes due. Is it okay to switch back and forth each year depending on which one is better? If not, when is it ever possible that I could choose to use LIFO in the future?
You can apply to switch accounting methods, but you have to get permission from the IRS, and may have to go back and restate all capital gains that were calculated using the previous method. You can't choose whatever method will give you the lowest tax in a given tax year.
Note that the accounting method will eventually be irrelevant if/wehn you sell the rest of your crypto. You may have a lower tax bill now (because you're selling crypto with a higher cost basis) but if you ever sell all of your crypto, you'll eventually get to the crypto that has a lower cost basis and will pay more tax then.
So it's really just deferring taxes unless you plan to trade the same crypto forever.