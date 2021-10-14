You can apply to switch accounting methods, but you have to get permission from the IRS, and may have to go back and restate all capital gains that were calculated using the previous method. You can't choose whatever method will give you the lowest tax in a given tax year.

Note that the accounting method will eventually be irrelevant if/wehn you sell the rest of your crypto. You may have a lower tax bill now (because you're selling crypto with a higher cost basis) but if you ever sell all of your crypto, you'll eventually get to the crypto that has a lower cost basis and will pay more tax then.

So it's really just deferring taxes unless you plan to trade the same crypto forever.