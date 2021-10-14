That depends on your definition of losing money, and the specifics of where your 401k money is invested. If for instance you invest money in an index fund, and the index declines (as it has in recent weeks), then technically you have lost money.

However, you need to remember that you are investing for the long term. Assuming you're just starting out, and have maybe 40 years before you can draw on those investments (without penalty), it's virtually certain that you will experience several large market drops, and just as many recoveries.

And don't forget that the tax savings on your 8% investment isn't counted in that rate of return :-)