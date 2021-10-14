1

I currently have a workplace pension with People's Pension. My understanding is that this means that:

  • I pay into it each month
  • My employer pays into it each month
  • The government gives me a certain amount of tax relief each month

I have been paying into this pension for a few years and there is approximately 10k in there.

I'd like to:

  • Move this money into a SIPP and manage how it is invested myself.
  • Have my employer to keep paying into it
  • Still receive the same level of tax-relief.

I'm unclear on how my workplace pension and SIPP interact. Can I move effectively swap my workplace pension for a SIPP and have my employer pay into that instead? Or can I retain my workplace pension, but move the balance over in regular instalments?

What is the most sensible and cost-effective course of action?

Improve this question
1

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.