i have a trading strategy that buy multiple stocks in same time and sell another time. I want to calculate return of this strategy. Below table shows my positions that opened and closed.
From above to below, i tried to calculate return but the problem is buy and sell times are not same. Because of that i dont catch cumulative series.
What can i do? What are your methods to calculate return?
BUY DATE BUY PRICE SELL DATE SELL PRICE SYMBOL CHANGE
53 2021-03-01 5.705842 2021-04-12 4.790000 ISCTR -16.050947
15 2021-03-01 6.974921 2021-04-12 7.662858 ENKAI 9.863019
56 2021-04-01 3.620000 2021-05-18 3.490000 VAKBN -3.591157
52 2021-04-01 4.440000 2021-05-18 4.360000 HALKB -1.801800
1 2021-04-13 4.760000 2021-05-31 5.200000 AKBNK 9.243688
60 2021-04-14 2.150000 2021-06-01 2.210000 YKBNK 2.790695
48 2021-04-14 89.050003 2021-06-01 98.599998 TUPRS 10.724307
23 2021-04-14 1.960000 2021-06-01 1.860000 ISGYO -5.102042
31 2021-04-22 40.535984 2021-06-09 47.812691 MAVI 17.951227
7 2021-04-22 12.780000 2021-06-09 13.830000 AYGAZ 8.215964
44 2021-04-22 7.270756 2021-06-09 7.230000 TKNSA -0.560543
37 2021-04-22 63.099998 2021-06-09 83.199997 PGSUS 31.854198
25 2021-04-22 2.190000 2021-06-09 2.220000 IZMDC 1.369862
45 2021-04-26 29.360001 2021-06-10 31.620001 TOASO 7.697548
43 2021-04-26 18.700001 2021-06-10 26.340000 TAVHL 40.855610