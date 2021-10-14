I am talking about NSE (India) here.

As, clearing corporations (CC) take 4 snapshots of client positions at random times during the day and see if there was sufficient margin available And, if there isn’t the minimum margin available for open positions, there will be a short margin penalty.

So, I want to keep calculating the margin requirement for my positions on every tick, in case available funds are less, I will try to square off some positions or may be add extra fund.

Can anyone please explain the formula for margin calculation or refer some doc ?

Also, I am talking here about NIFTY and BANKNIFTY options.

Thanks