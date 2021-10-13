Imagine this scenarior:

Year 2018 - Purchase duplex for $1M. Begin taking depreciation deduction for the home (not land) value.

Year 2019 - Various repairs $25,000

Year 2019 - Capital Improvement $25,000 (newfurnace)

Year 2021 - Capital Improvement $25,000 preparing for sale (replace water heater)

Year 2021 - Staging cost for sale $10,000

Year 2021 - Sell property for $1.1M

The capital improvements will not be fully depreciated. How do these partially depreciated capital improvements factor into the cost basis for sale... and the recapture of depreciation?