I wanted to liquidate a particular position in my SEP account and reinvest the proceeds in another mutual fund to be held in the SEP. When I went to do so on the website of the trading company, there was a dropdown asking me to specify the "tax lot" method (FIFO, LIFO, etc). Am I mistaken in thinking that short-term/long-term capital gains issues do not apply to positions in a SEP account if the proceeds of the sale remain in the SEP?