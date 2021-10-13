Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 7 mins ago. Improve this question

I know this question is weird but I have to ask for help. We meet a client who want to build Facebook as services, Youtube as services, Slack and etc.

By services means any company will setup their account and then create accounts for all the employees in that company and manage it. (I hope this clear the big picture of the service idea of my client)

He really wants same facebook, youtube, slack and 11 other applications with lot of other new features. We were working extremely hard since a month with 3 business analyst for creating high level scope document.

Now client is asking to create detailed documentation for every application and saying that "In order to evaluate the cost we need to ensure that you understood our requirements exactly as the scope and cost are in direct proportionate."

My question is here, how we can ask for chargers before going further because there is a cost in term of salaries of those 3 business analyst which I paid monthly.

Note: We are small software house and we already shared a estimate cost of each application with high level documentation.