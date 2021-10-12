Suppose I buy a call option for a stock (current price is $5) for $500 and a $0.5 strike price that expires in a year. The year is almost up (say its the last day 3 hours before expiration), the stock is trading at say $4.25. Its not enough to break even, but I want to own this stock. Is it worth it exercise the option?

I know that whoever is buying the option will lose money in the short term because they think it will go up in the long term, but how common is it in practice that the option actually gets exercised?