My partner and I are looking at a house in an area that would be interesting to us. It's a fixer-upper that would require quite a bit of work on the inside. She's previously owned a house and personally done renovations of that sort; I have not.

The interesting wrinkle here is that the seller requires a cash offer only. Reading up online about what that means, all the sites I find speak of that case in terms of an option that a buyer might put forth, that is somewhat less common (maybe a quarter of all sales), in order to stand out as a more attractive offer. This situation is the reverse: why would a seller require a cash offer? Is such a requirement fairly common, or a red flag?

They want a cash offer because they don't want to wait for an appraisal for the lender. They also don't want to wait for the loan approval process.

It might be a red flag. Especially if you also skip the home inspection.

