Some time ago, I sent a Form SS-4 (Application for Employer Identification Number) to the IRS, and later received a reply from the IRS containing the EIN. Recently, I discovered that the Form SS-4 I sent and the IRS' reply are somehow publicly available as a PDF download if one searches hard enough using a search engine. The form contains my full name, my EIN, and my signature. I used a third-party's address as my mailing address, so my home address is not leaked. Is this a cause for concern in terms of privacy, identity theft, etc.?