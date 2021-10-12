1

Scenario. I have 100 of altcoins on Bl0ckFi. Every month, Bl0ckFi credits 1 additional altcoin in the form of interest. After a year I have 112 altcoins. Then the tax season comes. I pay dollars to IRS because I earned those 12 altcoins. Let’s say I paid $5 to IRS.

Then surprise surprise, this altcoin goes to ZERO (and 99% of them probably will). Then, I can write off the original 100 altcoins I purchased as capital loss, however, I CANNOT write off the 12 altcoins as capital loss, since I did NOT purchase them. Instead, they were “earned” as interest. Will the IRS reimburse the $5 I paid them?

  • Are you certain that you can;t claim a capital loss? What IRS rules are you basing that on? I would think you could claim the drop in altcoin value as a capital loss, which means you can get some of the $5 back, but not all of it.
    – D Stanley
    41 mins ago
  • Capital loss applies to an asset that was acquired with a base price. I did NOT acquire this asset. It was earned in the form of an interest payment, similar to an interest rate one earns in a savings account. This is “INCOME”. But I’m not sure.
    – user112349
    38 mins ago
  • @DStanley “drop in altcoin value”. Drop from what price? From the market price on the date it was granted?
    – user112349
    37 mins ago
  • You were given altcoin in lieu of cash interest, so in a sense you did acquire it. It's the same end result if you were given cash and immediately bought altcoin. Again I'm no expert on crypto and tax but I'm thinking of analogies like stock compensation (you're given stock instead of cash salary) and other similar processes. The "loss" on your altcoin would be the drop in the equivalent cash value from the time you were given it to the time you sell it.
    – D Stanley
    13 mins ago

