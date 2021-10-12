0

The following is the chart of BA (Boeing) for 10/11/2021. In the chart, around 12:00 PM, the BA goes down. DOW Index goes down in relation to the BA move. All other stocks do down proportionately.

My questions are on what happened here:

  1. Did the investors sell BA shares which brought down both BA as well as the DOW Index as a result?
  2. Did the investors sell DOW Index funds (mutual or ETF) which brought down the Index and the BA too?
  3. Is it possible that the price of BA will be up and same if the DOW Index goes up to the same level?
  4. What technical indicator that I need to use to see the % of BA in the DOW Index?
  5. What technical indicator that I need to use to see the % of impact of BA on the DOW Index or Vice Versa?

enter image description here

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.