The following is the chart of BA (Boeing) for 10/11/2021. In the chart, around 12:00 PM, the BA goes down. DOW Index goes down in relation to the BA move. All other stocks do down proportionately.
My questions are on what happened here:
- Did the investors sell BA shares which brought down both BA as well as the DOW Index as a result?
- Did the investors sell DOW Index funds (mutual or ETF) which brought down the Index and the BA too?
- Is it possible that the price of BA will be up and same if the DOW Index goes up to the same level?
- What technical indicator that I need to use to see the % of BA in the DOW Index?
- What technical indicator that I need to use to see the % of impact of BA on the DOW Index or Vice Versa?