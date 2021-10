In an interview for a bank, I was asked about some of factors that could affect loan pricing.

They asked me which of the following factor should not affect loan pricing:

credit rating of sponsors; sovereign rating of the host country; interest rate swap counterparty; market pricing.

I went with "sovereign rating of the host country" because I thought it is about government's credit rating which may not affect a bank's loan pricing, but I am not so sure now.

For context, I'm in Australia.