0

I am a Canadian Citizen, who lived and worked in Switzerland for a full year. During that time, my only source of income was the company I was working for there. Swiss government deducted a particular percentage of my income as tax. Let's say that deduction was %x of my net salary. So, how much that deducted amount should be so that Canadian revenue agency does not deduct anything from my money once I declare my foreign income?

Thanks

(I just tried to check the CRA webpage, but I could not infer the answer to my question.)

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.