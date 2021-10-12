I am a Canadian Citizen, who lived and worked in Switzerland for a full year. During that time, my only source of income was the company I was working for there. Swiss government deducted a particular percentage of my income as tax. Let's say that deduction was %x of my net salary. So, how much that deducted amount should be so that Canadian revenue agency does not deduct anything from my money once I declare my foreign income?

Thanks

(I just tried to check the CRA webpage, but I could not infer the answer to my question.)