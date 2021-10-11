I started to close this as a duplicate of If a stock doesn't pay dividends, then why is the stock worth anything?, but then realized that it is a slightly different question:

suppose a stock price were to continuously drop despite high company performance (profits)... Is there something the shareholders can do to get some share of the profits?

As a shareholder, you aren't entitled to a share of the profits directly, but a share of the net assets of the company. In most cases, profits increase the net assets (or potential for future net assets by reinvesting them in the company), thus increasing the stock price.

If a company with high profits is dropping in stock price (equity value) then it's wasting cash somewhere else, perhaps by buying new assets (which isn't reflected in "profits") that the market thinks they overpaid for. Or the market thinks those profits are going to be short-lived.

How can I as a shareholder access the company's assets?

You can't directly, but your shares should reflect the market value of those assets (plus, possibly, future growth), so if the company is public (and the stock is liquid), then you can sell them to another investor for a fair value.

Or, if the company were to be bought out, merged, or otherwise liquidated, you would receive a proportional share of the company. Maybe in cash, or maybe in stock of equivalent value in another company in the case of an acquisition or merger.