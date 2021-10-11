-1

I'm trying to see why a non-dividend stock isn't subject to the Greater Fool Theory

There's no intrinsic connection between the stock price and actual company profits without dividends.

So my question is... suppose a stock price were to continuously drop despite high company performance (profits)... Is there something the shareholders can do to get some share of the profits?

Only thing I see is voting for the board of directors in the hopes new members will put in a dividend plan? Is there anything else?

Improve this question
6
  • @DStanley, how can I as a shareholder access the company's assets?
    – Ameet Sharma
    32 mins ago
  • @DStanley, I'm talking about an "intrinsic" connection. Stock value is only determined by buying and selling of the stock right? If you're talking about people looking at the company cash then deciding to buy the stocks with the hopes that the stock price will go up... that's not an intrinsic connection.
    – Ameet Sharma
    25 mins ago
  • The key distinction is that in a Ponzi scheme, the investors don't know that the only source of profits are later investors. In buying a non-dividend stock, you know that any potential profit will come solely from someone else wanting to buy the stock.
    – chepner
    17 mins ago
  • (Or from someone who buys the company; as a part owner, you are the one selling the company.
    – chepner
    15 mins ago
  • What's so special about a dividend? When it's paid out by the company, the company's value decreases as does the value of your equity position. Just because a company pays a dividend doesn't mean that it's a good company or that it has upward price potential. And to add insult to injury, if the dividend is received in a non sheltered account then you may have to pay taxes for the privilege of receiving zero total return from the process.
    – Bob Baerker
    14 mins ago
0

I started to close this as a duplicate of If a stock doesn't pay dividends, then why is the stock worth anything?, but then realized that it is a slightly different question:

suppose a stock price were to continuously drop despite high company performance (profits)... Is there something the shareholders can do to get some share of the profits?

As a shareholder, you aren't entitled to a share of the profits directly, but a share of the net assets of the company. In most cases, profits increase the net assets (or potential for future net assets by reinvesting them in the company), thus increasing the stock price.

If a company with high profits is dropping in stock price (equity value) then it's wasting cash somewhere else, perhaps by buying new assets (which isn't reflected in "profits") that the market thinks they overpaid for. Or the market thinks those profits are going to be short-lived.

How can I as a shareholder access the company's assets?

You can't directly, but your shares should reflect the market value of those assets (plus, possibly, future growth), so if the company is public (and the stock is liquid), then you can sell them to another investor for a fair value.

Or, if the company were to be bought out, merged, or otherwise liquidated, you would receive a proportional share of the company. Maybe in cash, or maybe in stock of equivalent value in another company in the case of an acquisition or merger.

Improve this answer
1
  • "market thinks they overpaid for."... well the market can think anything right? That's my point. Stock prices can keep dropping despite whatever assets the company has. What's to stop this from continuing forever?
    – Ameet Sharma
    19 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.