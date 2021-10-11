0

I'm in the UK and occassionally I use a card for "non-standard purposes" that can push the card towards its (deliberately low) limit. I would like to get warnings before I get near this limit so that I can pay the balance ahead of time.

My bank offers notifications on purchases but does not seem to offer a "balance related notification". In the UK there is an oAuth-like protocol that alllows third parties like snoop to receive some banking information to help you manage your accounts. Is there a way to get any such services to give me updates when an account goes above a certain level (or an alternative approach).

    "does not seem to offer a "balance related notification"" - Have you tried phoning them to verify this? All banks I've been with have offered "balance alerts" of some sort however the option to enable them often isn't very easy to find.
