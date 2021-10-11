I'm in the UK and occassionally I use a card for "non-standard purposes" that can push the card towards its (deliberately low) limit. I would like to get warnings before I get near this limit so that I can pay the balance ahead of time.

My bank offers notifications on purchases but does not seem to offer a "balance related notification". In the UK there is an oAuth-like protocol that alllows third parties like snoop to receive some banking information to help you manage your accounts. Is there a way to get any such services to give me updates when an account goes above a certain level (or an alternative approach).