For decades payment processors like paypal weren't required to 1099 you unless you made $20,000 & 200+ transactions. But that has been decreased to $600, so my question is what year will be the first year in which this is applied? Will this be applied for 2021? I.e. If in 2021 $600 is processed through a paypal account will paypal be required to 1099 that account? Or will it remain $20,000 until 2022? I.e. this page states that payment processors like paypal will only 1099 accounts processing $600 starting in 2022, but some other sources have other information.