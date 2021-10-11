In real estate in the United States, local and state governments may levy a real estate excise tax (or REET) on the sale of real property. E.g., in Washington, the excise tax is as follows (as of 2021-10-10):

Sale price thresholds Tax rate $500,000 or less 1.10% $500,000.01 - $1,500,000 1.28% $1,500,000.01 - $3,000,000 2.75% $3,000,000.01 or more 3%

(in addition to some local REET (mirror))

I read from https://www.freshbooks.com/hub/taxes/an-excise-tax

What Is the Difference Between an Excise Tax and a Sales Tax? Sales tax is the tax that businesses usually collect from the consumer at the point of purchase and pay to the government for the sale of certain goods and services. There are two basic differences between sales tax and excise tax. While excise tax is levied only on certain goods and services that are considered harmful or linked to specific health issues, sales tax is applied to a broad range of things. Also, sales tax is calculated a percentage of the sale price. For example, if you buy a more expensive luxury vehicle as opposed to a cheaper utility vehicle, you would need to pay more sales tax. The percentage of sales tax applied is set by the local and state governments in the United States. On the other hand, an excise tax is often a per unit tax imposed before the purchase price for specific items by the state, local and federal governments. For example, in 2019 a tax of $4.35 is imposed on each 20 cigarette package by the New York State regardless of the base price of the pack.

The real estate excise tax in Washington is both a percentage on the sale and on a harmless item. According to the definitions quoted above, this sounds like a sale tax and not an excise tax.

Why is the real estate excise tax referred to as an excise tax instead of a sale tax in the United States?