I used to be an IT contractor for many years. With recent IR35 changes, I have decided to take up a permanent/FTC job.

Over the past year my contract has been under IR35, so I am paying paye tax etc.

I have now decided to close down my limited company.

How will the money that is left in the company be taxed once I take it out post closure? Especially if I want to move the money to a SPV limited company that will handle my BTL property?