I was contacted by someone wanting to buy a bird cage I was selling on Facebook market place. He said he couldn't collect as he was at work he told me he would send a cash envelope via dpd and that I would have to pay the insurance. I would be fully refunded the insurance money which is 100 pounds plus the money for the cage when I courier comes to my house tomorrow.

At first he didn't say I'd have to pay anything he said he would pay the insurance, so I thought it meant that he was paying and didn't need anything from me, he didn't explain things very well, but then I received a email from dpd but it looked strange saying I had to confirm my address because a paymneorder in my name for 150 pounds and that they are awaiting the insurance costs.

I messaged the man back and told him that I don't trust this. After he's been constantly messaging me threatening me with the police are coming to arrest me tomorrow, I explained to him that I have no money in the bank to pay this which is 100% true I'm a single mother who doesn't have much to live off after bills taking care of my child etc. He just keeps pushing me to click a link that he keeps sending me saying I will have to worry if he doesn't get his money back he claims he's paid the insurance and other money to send this cash envelope to me.

Now I'm terrified that police will come tomorrow as he says or a stranger will turn up pretending to be from dpd which he also said would happen, please can anyone help me

    I'm am so scared I have a little girl , he used words like he will send a factor to my house to give me the cash envelope and he has bad typing skills when he said he wanted the item he put ok I take ,he keeps pushing my to click a link he keeps sending me
    Kerry Allen
    17 hours ago
  • He was sending stuff in French too which i thought was strange as I live in the UK why would he want to pay out a fortune to get a small bird cage ,he says I have to pay insurance
    Kerry Allen
    17 hours ago
    Could you please add interpunction? Your question is pretty hard to read at the moment.
    MC Emperor
    5 hours ago
    Further, typical scammer behavior is to threaten (if you do not pay, then bad things will happen) and to introduce urgency (I need to have your money tomorrow).
    MC Emperor
    5 hours ago
    It's a scam. You know that. If he is sending messages in French he is quite possibly in France or further away. The chances of him visitinmg or sending anyone are about zero. I would advise the Police. Scammimg is usually of low interest. Thretas of the sort he was making are more likely to be of interest to them.
    Russell McMahon
    4 hours ago
Please, take a deep breath and realize that empty threats are typical scammer behavior. He is behind a keyboard far away. He does not actually want police involved (and he can't simply have them arrest someone on his say-so). He is very unlikely to have anyone come to your house. He simply wants to scare you into sending him money. The email from "dpd" is likely fake, if you haven't already realized that. The best response is to ignore the scammer.

    Thank you for your reply I've never been in this situation before regarding a scammer it was a scary situation especially when I have a young child
    Kerry Allen
    14 hours ago
    @nanoman Maybe you could elaborate on whether it's a good idea to report this case to some authority like the police or something.
    MC Emperor
    5 hours ago
This is 100% a scam. Break contact immediately.

  • delete the ad
  • Do not reply to any contact
  • block the user on Facebook
  • block the email from scammer and "dpd"
  • does he have your phone number? Block him on every platform he contacts you on: sms, WhatsApp, block call.
  • if he switches to another number; block it immediately without replying.
  • Do not plead, or beg or try to reason with him. Just block everything.

He will quickly realise he is blown and will move on elsewhere and stop wasting time with you.

As for his "threats" - disregard them utterly. It is an absolute joke to imagine the UK police would "arrest" someone because some random guy on the internet told them you weren't playing along with his scam.

Don't get scared - get mean. This **** is trying to rip-off money that you could spend on your daughter. See it like that and act like an angry mother bear protecting her cub.

In addition to the other answers, please be careful with possible follow-up emails from "DPD" (which are fake as well).

There is a raise of scams where a "courier company" ("DPD" in your case) has something for you and you "need to pay [insurance, delivery fees, ...] in order to get your [package, ...]".

This is just to say that you must also ignore "DPD" threatening you to send the police/army/prime minister because [whatever reason they can give].

Simply ignore everything and the scammer will go away (do not reply to anything), they do not have time to spend with someone who will not cooperate.

