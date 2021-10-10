I was contacted by someone wanting to buy a bird cage I was selling on Facebook market place he said he couldn't collect as he was at work he told me he would send a cash envelope via dpd and that I would have to pay the insurance and I would be fully refunded the insurance money which is 100 pounds plus the money for the cage when I courier comes to my house tomorrow ,at first he didn't say I'd have to pay anything he said he would pay the insurance so I thought it ment that he was paying didn't need anything from me he didn't explain things very well, but then I recieved a email from dpd but it looked strange saying I had to confirm my address because a paymneorder in my name for 150 pounds and that they are awaiting the insurance costs ,I messaged the man back and told him that I don't trust this and he's been constantly messaging me threatening me with the police are coming to arrest me tomorrow, I explained to him that I have no money in the bank to pay this which is 100% true I'm a single mother who doesn't have much to live off after bills taking care of my child etc ,he just keeps pushing me to click a link that he keeps sending me saying I will have to worry if he doesn't get his money back he claims he's paid the insurance and other money to send this cash envelope to me ,now I'm terrified that police will come tomorrow as he says or a stranger will turn up pretending to be from dpd which he also said would happen, please can anyone help me