In this rent affordability calculator , is the "Applicant Minimum Salary" referring to salary AFTER taxes? If yes, then it all makes sense. I don't need an answer for question 2.

If it's the salary BEFORE taxes, I find the calculation quite dubious all things considered. Given that taxes for a high bracket income eat roughly 45% of the salary, for an overall gross salary of 60k you're basically only going to earn around 35k after taxes and national insurance, which amounts to 3k per month. So: how is it feasible to have a rent of 2k on a salary fo 3k/month? This doesn't even include council tax (+1k) and utilities. Is the calculator completely and utterly off, or am I misinterpreting it?