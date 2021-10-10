0

I have two questions

  • In this rent affordability calculator, is the "Applicant Minimum Salary" referring to salary AFTER taxes? If yes, then it all makes sense. I don't need an answer for question 2.

  • If it's the salary BEFORE taxes, I find the calculation quite dubious all things considered. Given that taxes for a high bracket income eat roughly 45% of the salary, for an overall gross salary of 60k you're basically only going to earn around 35k after taxes and national insurance, which amounts to 3k per month. So: how is it feasible to have a rent of 2k on a salary fo 3k/month? This doesn't even include council tax (+1k) and utilities. Is the calculator completely and utterly off, or am I misinterpreting it?

  • How did you figure that 45% overall tax rate on 60K figure? Seems suspect to me.
    – Chris W. Rea
    46 mins ago
  • @ChrisW.Rea that's taxes + national insurance. It certainly reflected in my payslip
    – nz_21
    45 mins ago

