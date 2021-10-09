As an estimate, the annualized IV of 92% translates to a weekly standard deviation of 92% * sqrt(7/365) = 13%. Assuming a lognormal distribution, this means the stock price has a 68% chance of being between $45 * exp(-0.13) = $39.50 and $45 * exp(0.13) = $51.20 in a week. Likewise, it has a 95% chance of being between about $35 and $58.

You can also estimate these probabilities from the prices of individual options (if there exist options expiring in a week): The delta of a call option is approximately the probability that it will expire in the money.