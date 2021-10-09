I'm looking to move from one - expensive - rental apartment to another, similar priced.

Now my circumstances are that I am semi-retired, starting a business and with more than enough money in the bank to cover this for a few years. I will probably move to a cheaper city when my kids are grown. I.e. I am not going in over my head. My credit score is OK-ish (I rarely take out enough credit to have much of a history).

However, in these pre-qualification screening questions, the first one is:

What is your monthly household income? Use your pre-tax income for calculations

That income is fairly low, as I tend to be very conservative in my investment goals. At least in Canada, is there any risk in inflating that number so that I don't get screened out needlessly?

When actually applying I don't plan to say anything else than that I am retired, can afford it and can have my bank vouch for my ability to pay. All of which are true.

The catch, at least with Zumper, is that this pre-screening declaration is shared across all prospective landlords, once I enter one. So it's more tricky than just saying that to one 1 rental agency and seeing what comes out of it, it ends up being an up front commitment.

Any risk this can come back to bite me, in terms of burning my credibility on Zumper? I don't see how this would be checked and then flagged as invalid, but...