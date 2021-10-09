I want to take a significant loan from my portfolio, by margin.

My portfolio is about 500k USD consisting of all volatile growth stocks like tesla and crispr. I am with IB.

My plan is: take a loan from a bank for 100k, invest the 100k, take margin worth 300k from my broker to buy a property.

From what I understand, I can loan the same amount I have in my broker (100k assets = 100k margin possible). I would get margin called, if the value of my stocks drops to 50% of the margin I took. (100k assets, 100k loan, margin call at -50%).

Now my question is, what is the best way to long-term insure myself against margin calls?

The way I understand it, my portfolio net value would basically have to decrease 75% for me to get margin called, with aggressive growth stocks, that can happen.

However, since this is quite unlikely, it would probably be fairly cheap to buy way OTM puts against my own portfolio.

How securely could I implement such strategy and would it be fool proof?