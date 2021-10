Lets say I am using the dividend-discount model (DDM) to figure out the share price of a company and I also believe that markets are efficient, what does the long term/perpetual growth rate produced under this assumption means?

EMH tells me that securities will be fairly priced since all information are available to investors. What does this tell me about the long term rate? So given all the information available to the public, the long term growth is x. What does x means?