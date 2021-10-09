0

Unit holders of MLPs receive a schedule K-1 form to use in tax filing. Often these partnerships operate in many states, and you'll also receive a state specific k-1 form.

For example, Enterprise Product Partners operates in 41 states.

You are expected to file a non-resident tax return for each of those states where your income from the partnership exceeds the minimum filing threshold.

So my question is:

  • Does the company report information to the state governments that would make them aware that you are a unit holder and have a tax obligation? e.g. Supplying a list of all unit holders to the state
  • Same question, but for Federal
Improve this question
New contributor
Bob is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

You can be reasonably confident that if you are receiving a tax form from any entity that a copy of that tax form has also been sent to the IRS and to any relevant state tax authorities. So yes, the IRS and the various states are aware of who received the K-1 forms.

Your Answer

Bob is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.