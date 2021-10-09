Unit holders of MLPs receive a schedule K-1 form to use in tax filing. Often these partnerships operate in many states, and you'll also receive a state specific k-1 form.
For example, Enterprise Product Partners operates in 41 states.
You are expected to file a non-resident tax return for each of those states where your income from the partnership exceeds the minimum filing threshold.
So my question is:
- Does the company report information to the state governments that would make them aware that you are a unit holder and have a tax obligation? e.g. Supplying a list of all unit holders to the state
- Same question, but for Federal