0

How do I find whether the stock is oversold or not? What technical factor of the stock that I need to look at?

Improve this question
0

Oversold is when a security asset trades much lower in price due to an overreaction by traders. It tends to be due to bad news, often exacerbated by the market dropping as well. It's a subjective determination made by traders and investors.

For investors, oversold is when share price is no longer equal to its actual value. For example, current P/E as well as forward P/E.

Technical traders will look for oversold and overbought levels in the price domain and/or extreme values in technical indicators. For example, RSI or Stochastics.

Note that oversold conditions can last for a long time. Just because price is much lower today, there's no way to know that price won't drop even lower.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.