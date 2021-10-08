Oversold is when a security asset trades much lower in price due to an overreaction by traders. It tends to be due to bad news, often exacerbated by the market dropping as well. It's a subjective determination made by traders and investors.

For investors, oversold is when share price is no longer equal to its actual value. For example, current P/E as well as forward P/E.

Technical traders will look for oversold and overbought levels in the price domain and/or extreme values in technical indicators. For example, RSI or Stochastics.

Note that oversold conditions can last for a long time. Just because price is much lower today, there's no way to know that price won't drop even lower.