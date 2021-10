With rumours circulating about the UK CGT tax rates being brought inline with income tax I was wondering if;

Would the rate increase only take place from a future tax year e.g. 2022/23 onwards? Or, could the tax rate be retroactively applied to the 2021/22 tax year?

The increase would be substantially bigger from 20% to 45% therefore it would be good to know if this does take place, should assets be sold off before the end of this tax year.