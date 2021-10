This morning I BTO'd 5 call options for $30 and an hour later STC'd for $70, a $40 profit.

Robinhood took $0.04 on that STC order, but I can't reason about how or why?

Their fee schedule says that its $0.002 per option sold, rounded to the nearest penny, so that $0.01 (5 x $0.002).

How did they get to $0.04 in fees on this trade?