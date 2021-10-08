0

I'm a US citizen who has moved to the EU recently. I now have a full proper bank account in my country of residence, while retaining my US bank account.

I have transferred a large amount of my wealth to my EU account, leaving a little in my US account.

I expect to still receive gifts from family and friends to my US account, so this will grow over time.

My US bank places a 1% fee on foreign transactions (on top of the conversion rate of course).

I imagine at low balance (below $1,000 perhaps), it would be better to leave in my US account, and spend directly from there. At what balance amount would I benefit from transferring to my EU account using a foreign transfer service, vs spending directly from my US account?

