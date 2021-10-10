My full name on bank, my last four digit account number and they also know my phone number that link to my bank account. So, Will they able to hacked my account through this information.

Maybe. It's hard to say how secure your bank is, but this is the sort of information that might be enough to take over your bank account, depending on the bank. I wouldn't risk it, personally. It's not clear to me why you want to do this, but one possible reason is that a stranger has asked you to send them money, and now they are asking to see the transaction.

If that's the case, then you may already be the victim of a scam. There are numerous scams which involve unknown people contacting victims and asking them to send money through all sorts of different channels. I'm not specifically familiar with scams involving Google Pay, but it would not surprise me if this were the case. In general, unsolicited requests for money are a red flag regardless of how the money is transmitted and regardless of who or what the scammer claims to be or represent.

On the other hand, if you initiated this transaction, in exchange for some real good or service, it may be legitimate, depending on the circumstances. You should still make sure that the agreement is in writing, that this person is an identifiable individual or works for an identifiable company, and that you have the practical ability to initiate a chargeback or pursue some other form of redress in the event that they fail to produce the good or service that you purchased. Unless, of course, you've already received the good or service and just need to pay for it.

As for your immediate problem, I would ask the recipient whether they received a receipt from Google (they should have). If they did not, then you should inform Google that you sent the money to the wrong person, and ask them to reverse the transaction. However, I would suggest telling the recipient that you are going to do this. If they suddenly change their mind and assert that they did receive the cash, that's another red flag.

If you believe that you have been scammed, you should cease all contact with the recipient, notify Google, and hopefully they can pull your funds back. You should do this as soon as is practical, if indeed it is a scam.