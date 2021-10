I have a company in a country that has no double-tax treaty with Portugal. My client, a representative of a Portuguese company, says that in order to wire money for my company's services, they'd have to pay taxes on the money going out to my company, since Portugal does not have a double-tax treaty with Belarus.

So, do Portuguese companies have to pay taxes on the payments they make to companies from countries where there's no double-tax treaty with Portugal?

Thanks.