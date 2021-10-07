1

I considered to buy a house-contents insurance. The total value of the contents is quite small, say X. Meanwhile, I have X in a savings account, that I can withdraw at any time. I am not sure whether it is rational to buy such insurance at all. My rational is as follows.

Suppose the price of the insurance is Y per year. Since the insurer wants to profit, this means that, according to their calculations, the probability of a total loss of my house contents (e.g. by fire or earthquake) is p, which is smaller than Y/X. This means that:

  • If I buy insurance, I pay Y per year for sure;
  • If I do not buy insurance, I pay X once in 1/p years on average, which means X*p on average per year, which is less than Y.

Is this consideration correct?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.