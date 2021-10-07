I considered to buy a house-contents insurance. The total value of the contents is quite small, say X. Meanwhile, I have X in a savings account, that I can withdraw at any time. I am not sure whether it is rational to buy such insurance at all. My rational is as follows.

Suppose the price of the insurance is Y per year. Since the insurer wants to profit, this means that, according to their calculations, the probability of a total loss of my house contents (e.g. by fire or earthquake) is p, which is smaller than Y/X. This means that:

If I buy insurance, I pay Y per year for sure;

If I do not buy insurance, I pay X once in 1/p years on average, which means X*p on average per year, which is less than Y.

Is this consideration correct?