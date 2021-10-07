There is a finite number of categories of transactions where taxes are taken out. Your paycheck is one, sales tax on retail transactions is another, and some broker transactions take tax out.

The reason is that the other side is then responsible for paying the tax to the Treasury on your behalf, and you must be credited with the withheld tax when you file your taxes.

So for a private transaction, the other party is not responsible for taking tax out of a transaction (how do they know what your cost basis and tax rate are to know how much to take out?). You will get the full amount of the same and are responsible for paying the tax appropriately, which might mean filing and paying a quarterly estimate o your income taxes.