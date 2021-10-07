This is a new one for me.
- Say I work for a startup and own 50,000 shares at $1.00 each ($50,000).
- The startup is acquired by another company through an asset purchase agreement, making the entire transaction taxable.
- Assume the tax rate is 30% ($15,000)
- Assume my personal tax rate is 30%.
- In the final settlement, do I receive $50,000 or do I receive $35,000 and the ensuing personal tax responsibility?
In public markets when there has been an asset purchase and I am forced to divest, I have always received the full value of my stock and been responsible for only my personal taxes. I'm not sure if this works the same in a private transaction.