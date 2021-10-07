0

This is a new one for me.

  • Say I work for a startup and own 50,000 shares at $1.00 each ($50,000).
  • The startup is acquired by another company through an asset purchase agreement, making the entire transaction taxable.
  • Assume the tax rate is 30% ($15,000)
  • Assume my personal tax rate is 30%.
  • In the final settlement, do I receive $50,000 or do I receive $35,000 and the ensuing personal tax responsibility?

In public markets when there has been an asset purchase and I am forced to divest, I have always received the full value of my stock and been responsible for only my personal taxes. I'm not sure if this works the same in a private transaction.

There is a finite number of categories of transactions where taxes are taken out. Your paycheck is one, sales tax on retail transactions is another, and some broker transactions take tax out.

The reason is that the other side is then responsible for paying the tax to the Treasury on your behalf, and you must be credited with the withheld tax when you file your taxes.

So for a private transaction, the other party is not responsible for taking tax out of a transaction (how do they know what your cost basis and tax rate are to know how much to take out?). You will get the full amount of the same and are responsible for paying the tax appropriately, which might mean filing and paying a quarterly estimate o your income taxes.

