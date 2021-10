The Super Bowl Indicator, attributed to Leonard Koppett, states that a if it is won by an original National Football League team (pre AFL/NFL merger) then the market will be up for the year. If the AFL team wins, the market down will be down. In the first 23 years, it was correct 21 times or 91%.

As with your observation about the market dropping on the 19th of the month, this is just a function of randomness. If you look hard enough, you'll find other mundane events that are highly correlated (or highly uncorrelated) with the stock market.

And no, this has nothing to do with options.