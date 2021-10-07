1

I'm using Markowitz Mean-Variance Optimization to rebalance my portfolio of 30 holdings. I'm trying to select the best balance of funds that will return 10% with the minimum risk. I understand that rebalancing once a year is better than doing it once every two years. Likewise, rebalancing every month allows me to minimize variations better than once a year.

Is there a limit to this? Obviously at some point the cost of trading and the bid/ask gap will overwhelm the alpha I generate by rebalancing, but is there a formula that will tell me what the optimal frequency is?

