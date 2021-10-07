I doubt I will ever make "big money" without joining forces with other people, especially as partners, but partnership can often end in sour quarrels in a courtroom or in hospital and that's not something I want to experience.

If I want more "stability" (less chance for problems in general) should I invest in traditional shareholding (join forces with say two or four people I somewhat know personally) or in joint-stock holding were new shareholders can always come and go without me ever know them personally?

Maybe there is some literature on this, and maybe written by partners :)