0

I doubt I will ever make "big money" without joining forces with other people, especially as partners, but partnership can often end in sour quarrels in a courtroom or in hospital and that's not something I want to experience.

If I want more "stability" (less chance for problems in general) should I invest in traditional shareholding (join forces with say two or four people I somewhat know personally) or in joint-stock holding were new shareholders can always come and go without me ever know them personally?

Maybe there is some literature on this, and maybe written by partners :)

Improve this question
New contributor
unmarriedinquirer is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

unmarriedinquirer is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.