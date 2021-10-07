-2

I doubt I will ever make "big money" without joining forces with other people, especially as full partners, but traditional partnership were all partners know one another at least by basic acquaintance, can often end in sour quarrels.

If I want more "stability" (less chance for problems in general) should I invest in full partnership or should I join forces with many more people via joint-stock shareholding where new shareholders can always come and go via stock exchange without personal acquaintance?

Which kind of the two "partnerships" is more "stable" in general?

  • 2
    I'm not sure that I follow what you are asking. Are you asking about how to go about starting your own company? Or investing your money into shares of a company? Or something else? If you're talking about starting your own company, figuring out how you want to organize that company, particularly with no information about exactly what problem you're trying to solve, is unlikely to be answerable. A corporation with 4 shareholders hardly has less room for heartache than a 4 person partnership-- shares in small corporations are seldom particularly liquid.
    – Justin Cave
    11 hours ago
  • @JustinCave I ask about joining in as a partner (investor), not about starting my own company.
    – unmarriedinquirer
    10 hours ago
  • I have edited the question to sharpen it.
    – unmarriedinquirer
    10 hours ago
  • 2
    You're asking to compare apples to toaster ovens here. If you want safety and stability, invest in safe, stable public companies and work a safe, stable job to get the income that you invest. That is vastly and obviously safer than finding people you'd want to work with as partners, forming a partnership, and working for that partnership. There is vastly more potential downside (and upside) to starting your own company particularly if you're starting it as a partnership (each partner has unlimited liability).
    – Justin Cave
    9 hours ago
  • 2
    Unless you are creating your own personal and unique definition, stockholders in a public company are in not partners in the company. They are shareholders. There is a huge, huge gulf between the two.
    – Justin Cave
    9 hours ago

