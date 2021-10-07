I doubt I will ever make "big money" without joining forces with other people, especially as full partners, but traditional partnership were all partners know one another at least by basic acquaintance, can often end in sour quarrels.

If I want more "stability" (less chance for problems in general) should I invest in full partnership or should I join forces with many more people via joint-stock shareholding where new shareholders can always come and go via stock exchange without personal acquaintance?

Which kind of the two "partnerships" is more "stable" in general?