Let's assume I find a company which defines itself "international" but is being traded in just one international stock exchange market.

The company does indeed work with international customers

The company is financially stable and even some kind of a "monopoly" in the state ("country") in which it was first registered

Is the fact that this company is being traded just in one stock exchange market a problem?

The better question may be, do companies that are being traded in two or more stock exchange markets, rather than in just one, generally or broadly safer for investment?