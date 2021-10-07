Let's assume I find a company which defines itself "international" but is being traded in just one international stock exchange market.
- The company does indeed work with international customers
- The company is financially stable and even some kind of a "monopoly" in the state ("country") in which it was first registered
Is the fact that this company is being traded just in one stock exchange market a problem?
The better question may be, do companies that are being traded in two or more stock exchange markets, rather than in just one, generally or broadly safer for investment?