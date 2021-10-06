I’m unsure of which country I’m supposed to pay capital gains tax to due to my personal circumstances, hopefully the following example will demonstrate my problem:

I’m born in country A, but now living and working in country B.

I purchased 10 stocks in 2019 while living in country A

I sold 5 stocks at a profit in 2020 while living in country A

I moved to country B in 2021

I sold the remaining 5 stocks at a profit in 2021 while living in country B

It seems obvious that the capital gains tax for the 5 stocks sold in 2019 gets paid to country A, but I’m not sure if the capital gains tax for the 5 final stocks gets paid to country A or B?

Thank you